Local churches announce upcoming events

Center Point Pentecostal Church at 1473 Effie Highway, will hold a drive-through live Nativity from 6-9 p.m. nightly Thursday-Saturday (Dec. 12-14) at the church.

The event is a demonstration of the Christmas story.

Host pastor is Rev. Carl Beard. For more information call (318) 253-8145.

Anointing Deliverance Baptist Church, Simmesport at 303 South Live Oak St., will hold a Christmas Jubilee at 6 p.m. (Dec. 14).

Host pastor is Rev. Donald L. Veal Sr.

For more information call (318) 941-2054.

First Evening Star Baptist Church, Cotton-port will host a clothes giveaway from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 14) at the Southeast Eighth District building, 411 N. Chestnut St., next to Amazon Baptist Church.

For more information contact Nina L. Jackson at (318) 264-5992.

Spring Bluff Baptist Church, Big Cane will celebrate the 22nd anniversary of its pastor and his wife at 2:30 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 15).

Rev. Lawrence Dick, pastor of Disciple Baptist Church of Ville Platte, will be guest speaker.

Host pastor is Bishop Melvin Jackson.

For more information call (318) 346-7576.

David Haas Memorial Methodist Church, Bunkie at 208 West Church St., will host a “Polar Express” family movie night from 4-6 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 15).

Kids and adults of all ages are welcome. Those who attend are invited to wear their pajamas.

Hot cocoa, snacks and hot dogs will be served.

Host pastor is Rev. Joe Hoover.

For more information call (318) 346-2764.

St. Genevieve Catholic Church, Brouillette is holding a raffle for a butcher calf.

Cost is $50 per ticket. The black angus calf is approximately 100 lbs. live weight.

The calf will be processed, vacuum sealed and frozen for the winner.

The drawing will be held after 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday, Dec. 21. The winner need not be present to win.

To purchase tickets see any St. Genevieve Church member or call (318) 253-9237.

Marksville United Methodist Church at 651 N. Main St., is hosting a men’s ecumenical Advent breakfast at 7 a.m. each Monday during the season of Advent.

The church will also hold a Christmas Eve candle lighting at 5:30 p.m.

All denominations are welcome and invited to attend.

Host pastor is Rev. Billy Tingle.

For more information call (318) 240-7989.