Longbridge toddler drowns in backyard swimming pool

Facebook video of a smiling baby boy taking his first steps and photos of him showing off his first teeth and enjoying the loving attention of his family have melted hearts, brought tears to eyes and resulted in an outpouring of prayers of support for the family of the 2-year-old who accidentally drowned in Longbridge Saturday.

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Tim Ryan said he could not officially release the name of the child as of press time Monday. However, he said, "it appears to be an accident. The child got into an above-ground swimming pool that was deeper than he could stand in."

Parish Coroner Dr. James Bordelon also said the initial investigation found the death to be accidental drowning.

"It's a terrible tragedy," he said.

Facebook posts describe the 2-year-old child as being non-verbal autistic with a bright smile that created a special bond with everyone he met.