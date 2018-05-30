Louisiana Farm Festival set Friday & Saturday

The village of Moreauville is back in festival mode with the Louisiana Farm Festival to be held June 1 and 2.

According to Sandra Lemoine, co coordinator of the festivities, this year’s event will honor all of the hardworking farmers of Louisiana.

“We are requesting nominations for any active farmer in our state and the five top nominated farmers will be voted on at the gates of the festival on Friday evening through Saturday night,” she said. “Winners will be announced and awarded on Saturday night.”

The festival will feature craft booths, Cajun foods, music, dancing, bingo, an antique car show and much more.

On Friday, bingo will be played starting at 6 p.m. Cost for bingo cards is three for $1. A DJ will perform and arts and crafts booths will open for the evening.

Saturday activities will begin with a basketball tournament from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A car show registration will begin at 8 a.m. with a golf cart and pedal bike decorating contest at 10 a.m.

At 10 a.m. the Farm Festival parade will begin at the corner of Highway One and Bayou des Glaises near the Union Bank. Golf cart and pedal bike decorating contestants must ride in the parade to be judged.

At 1 p.m. a children’s bike-a-thon will be held at the subdivision across from Avoyelles High School. Cost to participate in the bike-a-thon is $5 per bike.

At 3:30 p.m. all winners will be announced.

At 5 p.m. a street dance with T-Broussard performing will begin. Entry fee is $3 for 17 and older or $5 per couple.

At 5:30 p.m., bingo will be held on the festival grounds. Cost for bingo cards is three for $1.

From 8 to 11:30 p.m. “The Dirty Blondes” will perform. The gates will close at 11:30 p.m.

Booth spaces are now available. For more information please contact Meegan Diaville at (318) 305-3375.