Louisiana Teacher of the Year Kim Eckert represents state in D.C. event

Louisiana Teacher of the Year Kimberly Guillot Eckert, a Marksville native teaching at Brusly High in West Baton Rouge Parish, traveled to Washington, D.C., as part of the National Teacher of the Year Gala held April 30-May 4.

While in D.C., she participated in a discussion group with National Council of Teachers of English Executive Director Emily Kirkpatrick and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and wife, Karen.

Mrs. Pence was an elementary teacher for 25 years.

The Teachers of the Year from across the nation were special guests at a White House luncheon hosted by President Donald Trump.

“I grew up in an old trailer on Spring Bayou Road in Marksville,” Eckert said. “Today, I’m being celebrated at the White House and meeting POTUS (President of the United States).

"This is the power of education,” she continued. “This is why we teach.”

Eckert said Mrs. Pence “graciously allowed us to freely explore this beautiful home as she engaged us with casual conversations.”

Eckert is a 1999 graduate of Marksville High School. She is the daughter of Bernadine Bonnette Guillory and the late Lance Guillot of Marksville. She and her husband, Richard, have one daughter, Haven.