Low pressure water in Marksville

The Marksville Water Department has announced water within the city limits of Marksville may be low or cut off for some time this morning, September 25.

The water department clerk had no information as to the specific area where a major leak has occurred.

However, the clerk did say crews are working to find the source of the leak and repair it as quickly as possible.

All businesses and health facilities in Marksville were being notified of the leak.

For more information call 253-5754