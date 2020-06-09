Man Dies In Ventress House Fire

POINTE COUPEE PARISH- State Fire Marshal deputies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a house fire that claimed the life of the sole occupant.

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, June 7, the Pointe Coupee Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 10000 block of Island Road in Ventress.

Firefighters located the body of a man in between the home’s kitchen and living room areas.

While official identification and cause of death are pending with the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be the 74-year-old homeowner.

After assessing the scene, SFM investigators determined the fire originated in the kitchen. Unattended cooking is suspected as the cause.

State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning wants to remind families about simple cooking safety tips including never leaving the kitchen when cooking is underway and never cooking while tired, distracted or under the influence.

The SFM would also like to reiterate the importance of working smoke alarms in giving residents critical seconds to escape a fire unharmed. If you cannot access smoke alarms, visit lasfm.org to learn more about Operation Save-A-Life which is a partnership between the SFM and local fire departments to install free smoke alarms in homes across the state.