Mansura to ask citizens to sign petition about water quality

Mansura residents who are upset with the quality of water provided by LAWCO will be given the opportunity to sign a petition that will be presented to the Public Service Commission to support the town’s opposition to the water company’s expected request for a rate hike.

The ongoing spat between LAWCO and the town was a major topic of discussion at the Town Council’s Dec. 10 meeting.

Merrill Rush, a citizen who has expressed her concern with the water quality several times, once again presented her concerns. She asked for an update on the town’s efforts to have LAWCO improve its service to Mansura customers.

“Right now the town attorney is reviewing the franchise agreement with LAWCO,” Mayor Kenneth Pickett said.

LAWCO President Billy Edrington has said the company has not violated its franchise agreement with the town. Pickett said he believes the company is in breach of its franchise agreement.

This past Friday Pickett said he received a letter from LAWCO in which Edrington said he is unaware of any complaints from customers about the quality of Mansura’s water.

‘NAIVE, OUT OF TOUCH’

“I am disturbed by that,” Pickett said. “If he thinks there are no complaints about the water, he is either naive or out of touch.”

Edrington, contacted at his office Friday, said the last complaint LAWCO has received was in May “and we track every water quality complaint.

“If they are calling City Hall and not us, then we don’t know anything about it,” he added.

Pickett has asked the Public Service Commission to send representatives to a Town Council meeting to discuss the water issues.

A petition will be circulated asking citizens to sign if they are not satisfied with the service provided by LAWCO.

Edrington said he has not filed a rate increase request with the PSC but expected to do so before the end of the year.

He said the request would raise the average customer’s monthly bill by $3.26.