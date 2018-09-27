Mansura concerned about safety at St. Jean St. train crossing

Mansura is asking Kansas City Southern Railroad to consider taking action to improve the safety of the crossing on St. Jean Street, where there were two minor accidents this past month.

The Town Council discussed the issue at its Sept. 10 meeting.

“Thank God nobody was injured,” Mayor Kenneth Pickett said, adding that the town may not be so fortunate in the future.

Pickett said the fault lies with drivers who are not paying attention as they approach the railroad crossing. Pickett said KCS should be asked to consider installing a cross-bar at the crossing.

It was decided to send the railroad company a letter outlining the council’s concerns and asking for KCS to consider taking action to reduce the chance of a tragic accident in the future.

In another matter, Pickett said LAWCO -- the water department for Mansura homes and businesses -- has asked the town to adopt a resolution or ordinance to permanently switch the water supplier from Cottonport to Avoyelles Water Commission.

The council had previously indicated it would favor a 6-month temporary trial change to see if the quality of the town’s water improves.

There would be a slight price increase if LAWCO buys its water from AWC, which also sells to the City of Marksville and Ward 3 Water District.

The council members took no action, saying they wanted to get more information from LAWCO to support its request.