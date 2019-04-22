Mansura Man Killed in Head-On Crash

Avoyelles Parish – Earlier today, a crash involving two vehicles killed a man from Mansura, LA and injured four others. All the occupants, in both vehicles, were restrained.

Troopers responded to the crash around 3:50 p.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 1, near LA Hwy 1192. The crash involved a 2006 GMC SUV, driven by Latharie Sylvain (B/M 44 yoa) of Mansura and a 2003 Toyota pickup, driven by Glen Gaspard (W/M 50 yoa) of Mansura. The GMC was southbound on LA Hwy 1 when Sylvain lost control and crossed the centerline into the opposing lane. This action resulted in the GMC colliding head-on with the northbound Toyota.

Sylvain received minor injuries and was transported to Avoyelles Hospital. Glen Gaspard and his two juvenile passengers received moderate injuries and were transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center. An additional passenger of Glen Gaspard’s, identified as Ted Gaspard (W/M 53 yoa), was pronounced dead.

Routine toxicology tests and charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation. While not all crashes are survivable, seat belts can greatly decrease the occupant’s chance of death and will greatly reduce the extent of injury.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 13 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 15 fatalities.