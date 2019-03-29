Mansura reviewing concerns with LAWCO franchise agreement

LAWCO has installed equipment in its treatment plant that will reduce the levels of disinfectant by-products in Mansura’s water, Mayor Kenneth Pickett told the Town Council on March 11.

Pickett said he received a letter from LAWCO that states those concerns are being addressed. However, he noted that Town Attorney Alissa Piazza-Tassin is still reviewing the question of whether the water company may be in breach of its franchise agreement with the town.

Pickett said he is concerned that LAWCO may be estimating water usage on monthly bills rather than actually reading customers’ meters each month.

Pickett said he will be requesting a representative of the Public Service Commission attend a future meeting to hear the town’s complaints. LAWCO has requested PSC approval for a rate hike to recover some of its additional operating costs.

In other action, the council:

-- Was notified the town has received a $9,000 grant for drainage improvements throughout town.

-- Was told work on overlaying Large Road was also to begin this month, weather permitting.

-- Unanimously confirmed Jessie McCoy to serve as town clerk.

-- Scheduled a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. April 8 to obtain public input on community needs for possible projects submitted for Community Development Block Grant funds.