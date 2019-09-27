Mansura seeks $1M grant for water system projects

Mansura has been selected to submit a full application for a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to improve the aging water system that serves the town.

Town Engineer Ron Bordelon delivered the good news to the Town Council at its Sept. 9 meeting.

Bordelon said Mansura’s “severity report” -- which presents arguments as to why the grant is needed -- was denied in the past several years.

This year the report convinced CDBG officials to allow the town to proceed to the next step in the grant process.

“It is looking good,” Bordelon said. “I’m optimistic. We haven’t received the money, but only a few are allowed to submit a full application.”

The town has also applied for small state grants through the Local Government Assistance Program and Community Water Enrichment Fund.

WATER LINES & TANK

Bordelon said the proposed $1 million project would include replacing water lines and installing a ground storage tank to improve water quality in the town.

Mayor Kenneth Pickett said the town also wants to eliminate “dead-end” areas where water can sit still and allow contaminants such as tetrohalomethane (THM) to concentrate.

If approved, it would be the second major grant the town would use to improve water system infrastructure that is owned by LAWCO.

Bordelon noted that anything the town constructs with the grant funds is owned by the town. However, LAWCO would have the right to use the new lines and tank to serve its Mansura customers.

Mansura received a $500,000 grant five years ago to extend water service to new businesses on La. Hwy 1 within the city limits. That extension helped the town’s economy and also opens up the possibility of future development in that corridor.

LAWCO President Billy Edrington said LAWCO supports the town’s efforts to secure grants to improve the water system.

“We did that five years ago with the $500,000 grant,” he said. “We entered into a cooperative endeavor agreement with the town for those new lines. The town holds title to those water lines and we own the right to provide service through those lines.”

He said LAWCO would enter into a similar agreement if the town obtains another major grant for water system improvements.

Pickett has said in the past that he would like for the town to own the water system. LAWCO has not indicated it is willing to sell the system and Mansura has never presented a serious offer to purchase the utility.

Another $1 million worth of new infrastructure would be another step forward in a “piece by piece” approach to owning the system.

BUILDING FOR LEASE

In other business, the council voted to advertise for bids to lease the town-owned “Cleco building,” which was last used as a rural health clinic. The health clinic relocated to a new building in town, leaving the building unrented.

The town may also be looking for a renter for the former library branch building. The library was relocated to the Mansura Train Depot Museum.