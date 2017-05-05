Marksville Council adopts Bethune Center rental policy

Marksville city officials are hoping the Bethune Youth Center will be able to generate enough funds through rentals for events to pay the costs to keep it open.

The City Council adopted a rental policy at its April 12 meeting.

To help make the venue more enticing to would-be renters, the City Council amended its “no alcohol” policy to allow alcohol to be consumed and even sold on the premises.

Councilwoman Mary Sampson argued in favor of the policy change, noting that functions such as wedding receptions usually want to be able to serve guests wine or other alcoholic beverages.

The council considered changing the policy for all rental halls, including the D.A. Jordan Center near the Bethune Center and the Fire Department community room next to City Hall, where the council holds its monthly meetings.

The council will review that possibility and consider any policy change at a future meeting.

The one-night rental fee for the Bethune Center is $1,000 -- $800 to rent the gym and a $200 deposit.

If the gym is cleaned after the event, the deposit will be returned. If cleaning is required, the cost will be deducted from the deposit.

The council decided rental for a two-day event would be $1,500 and a three-day event would cost the renter $2,000. The deposit would remain at $200 for the event.

Other requirements of renting the center include having a POST-certified security officer present, no smoking in the building, no decorations of any kind on the ceiling, and a 2 a.m. curfew.

Council members insisted the security officer be POST -- Peace Officer Standards Training -- certified to ensure they would be able to make arrests and not merely detain anyone causing a disturbance until a police officer arrived.

Alcohol will be allowed on the premises. If the event is BYOB, the renter must ensure that only adults are allowed to bring alcohol. If alcohol is to be sold at the event, the renter must provide a copy of his liquor license.

The renter will be required to provide their own cleaning supplies but will be able to use the city’s broom, mop and bucket. Cleaning includes bathrooms, tables and chairs.

The renter will be responsible for the cost to replace or repair any item broken or taken during their event.