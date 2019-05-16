Marksville Fred’s to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) today announced it will begin to close an additional 104 underperforming stores as part of an ongoing effort to rationalize its store footprint. The Marksville location is among those listed to be closed.

Fred's decision to close additional underperforming stores follows a continued evaluation of the Company's store portfolio, including historical and recent store performance and the timing of lease expirations, among other factors. Liquidation sales at the 104 stores designated for closure will begin today while the Company's other stores will remain open.

Joseph Anto, Fred's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "These additional store closures are a difficult, but necessary step in the continued restructuring of Fred's."

Fred's intends to close all 104 impacted stores by the end of June 2019. Fred's has continued its partnership with Malfitano Advisors, LLC and SB360 Capital Partners to help manage the process and ensure a seamless experience for customers.

A list of impacted stores may be found at the end of this release.

Forbearance Agreement

Fred's also announced today that it has entered into a forbearance agreement and amendment with its lenders under the Company's revolving credit facility, as described in more detail in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

