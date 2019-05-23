Marksville man arrested with 32 grams of suspected heroin

A Marksville man has been arrested with 32 grams of suspected heroin packaged for alleged drug sales.

According to a report from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday May 22nd at approximatley 11 a.m. Deputies of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office went to the address of 146 Airport Rd., Marksville La. with a Warrant of Arrest for arrest Javas Tyrell Tyler, age 28, charging him with Contempt of Court / Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation.

Once contact was made with Tyler further information was developed and a Search Warrant was obtained for the residence by deputies which resulted in the seizure of 32 grams of suspected Heroin with an approximate street value of $5200.00. The suspected heroin was packaged in individual wrapping indicative of illegal drug sales. Bond has not been set.

Tyler was arrested and booked into the A.P.S.O. DC #1 charged with Warrant-Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation, Possession of Heroin With Intent to Distribute and (2) Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles.

Their were two children present at the time of the investigation . One being a 1 year old and the other a 5 year old.

Tyler is currently a Tier 1 Sex Offender convicted of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile in 2011. Tier 1 is required to register annualy for 15 years. If convicted on a Felony charge during this period the 15 year registration begins anew.