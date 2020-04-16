Marksville man arrested for aggravated arson

A Marksville man has been charged with aggravated arson for setting his mother's home on fire with her and another occupant inside.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested Daniel Ford, 20, in the early morning hours Wednesday (April 15) following a house fire on Andrus Street that began around 11 p.m. Tuesday (April 14).

As of Thursday night Ford was still in custody in Avoyelles Detention Center #1 under $100,000 bond.

Upon arrival at the fire, Marksville Fire Department firefighters discovered an exterior laundry room attached to the carport had sustained minor fire and smoke damage before an occupant of the house had extinguished it prior to the firemen's arrival.

A Fire Marshal's investigator concluded the fire was intentionally set on a plywood board in the laundry room.Ford was allegedly not allowed in the home and had an argument with his mother just before the fire. In a press release, the Fire Marshal's Office said Ford admitted to setting the fire, not alerting occupants about the fire and making no attempt to extinguish the fire.