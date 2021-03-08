Marksville man barricaded inside home taken into custody

On Monday, March 8, 2021, at approximately 0638 hours, the Marksville City Police responded to a disturbance involving an armed subject threatening suicide at 631 Brouillette street. Marksville City Police Department (MPD) and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) Patrol responded to the scene. MPD requested the assistance of APSO.

The preliminary investigation revealed 31-year-old Brandon Gauthier of Marksville, LA allegedly got into an argument with his girlfriend, armed himself with a shotgun and threatened to commit suicide. Gauthier allegedly did not threaten to hurt or kill anyone but himself. Gauthier had allegedly been suffering from anxiety and depression, and had been recently treated for it. Gauthier did not hurt or kill anyone even though he had the ability and opportunity to do so.

Repeated attempts by MPD and APSO Crisis Negotiators were made for nearly 4 hours, but Gauthier refused to communicate with them. An Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office Assistant Coroner was also on scene to assist MPD and APSO during negotiations.

At approximately 1040 hours, MPD Officers and APSO Deputies tactically used chemical weapons (commonly referred to as “Tear Gas” or “Pepper Spray”) in an attempt to get Gautier out of the residence. After about two minutes, Gauthier surrendered and was taken into custody by officers on scene. The firearm was also located and seized by officers on scene. Gauthier was subsequently transported to Avoyelles Hospital for evaluation and treatment. Gauthier was subsequently arrested by MPD for Louisiana Revised Statute 14:95.1 Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Gauthier will also be examined, evaluated and treated for any mental health conditions.

One APSO Deputy sustained an injury that was not life-threatening (a cut to his hand by broken glass) and went to a local hospital for treatment. To our knowledge, no one else received injuries during this incident.

There was however a lot of clapping and cheering by nearby relatives of Gauthier and on-lookers near the scene when Gauthier was safely taken into custody.