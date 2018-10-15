Marksville man charged in bar room shooting

The Marksville Police Department has reported one man has been charged with first degree murder in the death of two men in died in a Marksville bar early Sunday morning.

According to a release issued by Chief Elster Smith, Jimmy McGlory, 27 of Marksville was charged with two counts of first degree murder and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center.

The victims of the shooting, which occurred at Borrel’s Lounge in Preston Street in Marksville, have also been identified in the release.

They are: Taji Simon Jr, 20 of Marksville and Derrick McGlory, 27 of Marksville.

The investigation is still ongoing.