Marksville man killed in one-vehicle accident
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 2:11pm
A Marksville man was killed in a one-car accident on S. Washington Street Friday morning.
Marksville Police Chief Elster Smith said John Turner was northbound on Washington at about 7:14 a.m. when he lost control of his 2013 Dodge Charger, which ran off the road, hit a tree stump and overturned.
Turner was wearing a seatbelt but was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger received minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
The accident was investigated by Marksville police.