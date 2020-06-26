Marksville man killed in one-vehicle accident

A Marksville man was killed in a one-car accident on S. Washington Street Friday morning.

Marksville Police Chief Elster Smith said John Turner was northbound on Washington at about 7:14 a.m. when he lost control of his 2013 Dodge Charger, which ran off the road, hit a tree stump and overturned.

Turner was wearing a seatbelt but was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger received minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The accident was investigated by Marksville police.