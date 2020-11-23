Marksville man killed in three-vehicle accident on I-210

A Marksville man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 210 Monday morning, State Police Troop D reported.

Raymond Christopher Simmons, 31, was eastbound on I-210 at about 6:41 a.m. Monday when his 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis struck the left rear of a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck in the same lane ahead of him. Simmons then struck the rear of an eastbound 2018 Ford F150 pickup, causing the Ford to flip onto its side. The driver of the GMC was able to come to a controlled stop in the right-hand lane and was not involved with any additional vehicles.

The drivers of the two trucks were both wearing seat belts at the time of the accident and were not injured. Simmons was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from his vehicle, a State Police spokesman said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Mercury came to rest against a concrete barrier on the I-210 bridge and a half-mile west of the West Prien Lake Road exit.

The accident is still under investigation, Troop D reported.

So far this year, Troop D has investigated 27 fatal traffic accidents resulting in 29 deaths.