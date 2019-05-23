Marksville PD arrest two on multiple drug charges after routine traffic stop

The following is a release from the Marksville Police Department:

On Monday May 20, 2019 MPD road officers conducted a traffic stop on a small Nissan SUV for improper license plate violation. The driver of the vehicle Richard Smith of Marksville was recognized by the officer conducting the stop to have open warrants for narcotic sells. While speaking with Smith and his passenger Shanita Lavalais also of Marksville, the officer could smell an odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. Warrant verification on both Smith and Lavalais reviled both Smith and Lavalais had open warrants for the City. During the search of the vehicle a packaged wrapped up and found under the driver’s seat. The package contained lighters, tobacco, and over 30 pills. Lavalais advised that the package was for a unknown inmate at the Avoyelles Parish Jail and that both her and Smith were going deliver the package. Smith was charged with Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Conspiracy to introducing contraband into a jail and distribution of CDS I two count. Lavalais was charged with Possession of a legend drug with intent to distribute, Conspiracy to introducing contraband into a jail, Simple escape and theft.