Marksville street repair turns into costly sewer project

A series of unfortunate events on Waddil Street could end up costing the City of Marksville $100,000.

However, Mayor John Lemoine said the “good news” in the story is that the financially strapped municipality will be able to obtain an emergency loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to cover the immediate costs. The incident also revealed a potentially dangerous condition that will now be resolved.

A city street crew went to Waddil Street to repair a pothole a few weeks ago. During that work, the street caved in, resulting in a sinkhole between 16 and 20 feet deep, Lemoine said.

“There were sewer lines, water lines and drainage lines there,” Lemoine said. “The lines were installed 70 to 80 years ago. Over the years, the drainage lines developed leaks that eroded the ground and developed a sinkhole under the road.”

Lemoine said had the road given way when a school bus or National Guard transport truck was driving on it, people could have been badly injured or worse.

The hole was dry and there was no odor that would indicate the sewer line was compromised in any way. The decision was made to fill the cavity with fill concrete.

Unfortunately, workers were unaware that the manhole to the sewer line was broken, which allowed the concrete substance to enter the sewer line.

Soon after the street repair was finished, the city began receiving complaints from that area that the sewer line was clogged. An investigation of the issue discovered the cause and repairs were made to restore sewer service.

Approximately 158 feet of new sewer pipe has been installed near Marksville High.

Lemoine said there were no state or federal emergency grants available, but USDA said it will provide a loan for the repairs. He said the city may also decide to break a certificate of deposit that is held in reserve for emergencies.