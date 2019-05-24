Marksville victim beaten repeatedly with gun, two arrested

Two Marksville residents were arrested in connection of a beating and shooting incident in.

The Marksville Police Department had responded to a call of shots being fired on Nicole Dr. located inside the city limits.

When officers arrived they found a victim unconscious with lacerations to his head. MPD Officers were advised that the victim was struck in the head with a handgun multiple times. MPD determined that once the beating had stopped one of the suspects fired several shots off in the air.

Acadian ambulance was called and the victim was transported to Rapides Hospital in Alexandria.

Witnesses on scene told officers that a dark colored car with two white females and one black male in it had left the area in an unknown direction. Responding officers viewed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle on Spring Bayou Rd.

This led to the questioning of the car's inhabitance, Brittany Hayes 29 and Kelvon Jacobs 19 both of Marksville. During the investigation officers located a 9mm handgun hidden inside the glove box of the car.

Officers also located suspected methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana. Both Hayes and Jacobs were booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail on charges of Aggravated 2nd degree battery, Possession of synthetic marijuana with intent, Possession of CDS II with intent and Possession of CDS II.