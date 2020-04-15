Marksville will not disconnect delinquent water customers this week

Marksville water customers who are behind on this month's bill will not have service disconnected, Mayor John Lemoine said.

Lemoine said the city received a recommendation from the Legislative Auditor that it not pursue disconnection of water service during the current coronavirus mitigation efforts.

The mayor said the number of delinquent bills was discussed at the City Council meeting on April 8. Council members were told there were 200 delinquent accounts. The decision was made to postpone disconnections to today (April 15).

In the past week, about 100 of those customers were able to pay the water bill. Lemoine said the city will collect the amount owed for the water bill at a later date after the current crisis has passed.