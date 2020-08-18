Marshall to be ordained Alexandria bishop Thursday

ALEXANDRIA -- The Most Reverend Robert W. Marshall Jr. will be ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Alexandria in ceremonies beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 20) in St. Francis Xavier Cathedral.

Pope Francis selected Marshall on April 21, succeeding Bishop David P. Talley. Talley was appointed bishop of diocese in Memphis, Tenn. Archbishop Gregory Aymond of New Orleans has served as apostolic administrator of the Alexandria Diocese since Talley's reassignment.

Marshall is a native of Memphis who was ordained to the priesthood on June 10 2000. He has served in ministry in several churches in the Memphis Diocese, most recently as pastor of Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Memphis.

He has also served the master of ceremonies for the Memphis bishop and as a member of the Presbyteral Council, the College of Consultors, the Priest Personnel Committee, the Diocesan Pastoral Planning Committee and the Bishop’s Annual Appeal Steering Committee. He most recently served as vicar general for Talley and the Memphis Diocese.

Due to the current restrictions for gatherings, the event is not open to the public. However, a livestream broadcast of the ordination/installation will be available at www.diocesealex.org.

The Diocese of Alexandria has over 35,000 Catholics and encompasses 13 civil parishes with a total population of approximately 400,000. There are 74 active and/or retired priests in the diocese that serve 50 church parishes and 21 missions.