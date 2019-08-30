Marshall Pierite running for NCAI presidency

A local government leader has thrown his hat into the ring of a national political election.

Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Chairman Marshall Pierite is running for president of the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI). The election will be held at the organization’s convention in Albuquerque, N.M., Oct. 20-25.

“I am passionate about listening to and working with tribal communities and advocating for their needs,” Pierite said. “If elected NCAI president, I will use the platform to improve the lives of Native Americans across the country.”

Pierite said he knows firsthand “the difficulties of leading a smaller tribal community, and thus will work tirelessly to ensure all of our communities -- no matter the size -- are equally represented in NCAI.”

His platform calls for supporting Native American women and youth, protecting tribal land and water, and restoring accountability to the organization that serves over 570 tribal nations.

He proposes to strengthen tribal sovereignty at every level of government, expand programs to support opportunity for women and youth and to protect the environment by addressing climate change and advocating for sustainable energy.

COMPLETE, NOT COMPETE

Pierite said he would guide NCAI to be a better organization for Indian Country through increased accountability, accessibility and transparency.

He also wants to unite Native American tribes, saying that instead of “competing with each other,” the tribes shoould be “completing each other.”

Under Pierite’s leadership, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe has mounted an extensive effort to revive the long-dormant Tunica language -- which is a unique language among Native tribes.

The Marksville-based tribe has partnered with Tulane University’s Linguistics Department in that program, which has resulted in an updated Tunica dictionary.

A Tunica language textbook is almost completed, which will be a vital resource in teaching and preserving the Tunica language.

VARIETY OF OFFICES

Over the past 30 years, Pierite has served the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe in numerous offices, including Tribal Council member and director of social services. During that public service, he has been involved in managing governmente operations, budgeting, economic development and community advancement.

One of his first acts as chairman was to overhaul the tribe’s ethics code to guarantee transparency and accountability at all levels of tribal leadership.

He has worked to ensure a rich and, diverse economic portfolio for the tribe, including MobiLoans lending company, Acacia Filmed Entertainment production company -- which was the lead production company for the critically acclaimed Wind River -- and its flagship enterprise, Paragon Casino Resort.

Pierite has also created culturally-relevant and far-reaching youth programs, including a Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Youth Council.

He has also worked hard to engage Tunica-Biloxi tribal members living in other areas of the country, such as Houston and Chicago.

Although his efforts appear to be varied, they all share Pierite’s overriding committment to achieve success through love, respect and trust.

Pierite has already picked up at least one endorsement from another tribe’s leader.

“Under Marshall Pierite’s leadership, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe has made a huge impact on the local Marksville community, as well as the state as a whole,” Houma Nation Tribal Council Member Lora Ann Chaisson said. “Marshall is an incredible leader and driving force in our state. I have no doubt that he would serve as an excellent president for NCAI and a voice for Native Americans across the country.”

For more information on Pierite, visit https://www.tunicabiloxi.org/tribal-info/tribal-council.