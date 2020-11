Council Member -- District 4, Town of Cottonport

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 3 of 3 precincts

Votes

74

Gerald J. Mayeux (DEM)

51%

70

Demple M. Prater (DEM)

49%

Total: 144

Unofficial Turnout: 53.9%