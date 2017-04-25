MED-EXPRESS To OFFER EMERGENCY MEDICAL RESPONSE (EMR) CLASS

Med Express Ambulance Service is excited to announce the launch of its first Emergency Medical Response (EMR) class. Classes will be held in the training room at the newest Med Express substation – 457 West Waddil Suite C, Marksville, LA.

This class is scheduled to begin on May 2 lasting until June 13, 2017. Med Express is offering this class primarily to the Avoyelles Parish Fire Departments but will then offer remaining seats to anyone interested.

The class cost is $200 with scholarship opportunities available. If you are interested in knowing more contact nmajors@medexpress.net.