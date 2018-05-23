Memorial Day events scheduled across Avoyelles

Avoyelles Parish will remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country in several events around the parish in the days prior to and including Memorial Day on May 28.

Following is a list of events that have been provided to the newspaper:

FIFTH WARD, SATURDAY, MAY 26

Veterans Memorial in Fifth Ward

A Memorial Day cbservance will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Veterans Memorial in Fifth Ward. The memorial is located at the walking track next to Kramer Funeral Home on La. Hwy 1.

Rev. Kurian Zachariah will deliver the opening prayer, followed by recognition of veterans and remarks by Avoyelles School Board Member James Gauthier. .Rev. Keith Lamartiniere will offer the closing prayer.

This observance is sponsored by the Fifth Ward-Moncla Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of Lourdes Altar Society and Kramer Funeral Home.

Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 240-7520.

MEMORIAL DAY

BUNKIE-

St. Anthony of Padua Church

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church will offer the ritual Cemetery Blessing at Pythian Cemetery at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day. Prayers will be offered for all veterans and for those who have offered their lives in the service of the nation.

A memorial wreath will be placed at the grave of USAF Airman Charles Mixon, who was a prisoner of war and Purple Heart recipient in World War II. Mixon survived the war, dying at the age of 93 after a long life of service to country, community, church, family and friends. The church invites all parishioners and friends to attend the brief but most worthy memorial blessing in tribute to the nation’s patriots.

For more information call (318) 346-7274.

MANSURA-

Cochon de Lait Center, Mansura

The Town of Mansura will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. in the Cochon de Lait Center. The Avoyelles High School band will perform during the event.

For more information call (318) 587-1567.

La. Hwy 1 at Cocoville Road

VFW Post #3139 and American Legion Post #130 will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at the monument for local men who died in the Vietnam War. The remembrance at the intersection of La. Hwy 1 and Cocoville Road will be held at about 11:30 a.m., following the ceremony at the Avoyelles Parish Veterans Monument at the site of Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville.

The monument in Mansura was dedicated last Veteran’s Day to honor 15 servicemen who died in Vietnam during that war.

The veterans’ organizations are currently raising funds for an identical monument to the Vietnam fallen, to be erected at Marksville’s city limits on La. Hwy 1 North.

MARKSVILLE-

St. Joseph Cemetery #1

The Monsignor Van der Putten Court #2029 Catholic Daughters of Marksville will host a service at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day in St. Joseph Cemetery #1, behind the church in Marksville. Deacon Gary Schupbach will preside.

The public is invited.

For more information call 253-7561.

PARAGON CASINO RESORT

The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe will hold its annual Memorial Day tribute at 10 a.m. at the Avoyelles Veterans Memorial at the site of Paragon Casino Resort on Tunica Drive (La. Hwy 1) in Marksville.

The ceremony will honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to this nation.

Refreshments will be served immediately following the ceremonies.

Raleigh Guillory will be master of ceremonies. Laura Keys, of the Marksville VFW, will be guest speaker. The Cenla Honor Guard will present the colors.

In case of bad weather, the event will be held indoors in the Paragon’s Mari Center.

Tribal officials and local veterans organizations invite and encourage veterans, their family members and the general public to attend this annual event.

Paragon and the tribe will provide a free Memorial Day buffet meal to all veterans and active military personnel. To obtain a voucher for the buffet, the veteran must present a military ID at the Preferred Players Club. Limit is one per person.