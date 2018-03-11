Mobile home overturns; four people hurt

Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank has reported a double-wide mobile home was overturned in between Belledeau and Fifth Ward due to high winds or a possible small tornado. Four people were in the mobile home home and suffered injuries and taken to a hospital. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening at this time. The home was destroyed.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning, March 11, as a line of thunderstorms moved through the area. So far there have been no other reports of storm damage in the area. The home, which was anchored down, was located on La. Hwy. 114 just past the railroad tracks on the Fifth Ward side.

The National Weather Service has been contacted and is investigating. When Avoyelles Publishing has more information we will give an update.