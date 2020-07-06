Mobile Testing Sites In Avoyelles

Avoyelles Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank announced mobile testing sites for Avoyelles in July. The vans are conducting tests for the Coronavirus free of charge from 8 to 11 a.m. on the scheduled days. Those seeking tests must have valid Louisiana identification and be at least 18 years old.

Scheduled sites are:

Week 1

July 8, Mansura Town Hall

July 10, Marksville High School

Week 2

July 13, Bunkie High

July 15, Simmesport Town Hall

July 17, Plaucheville Elementary

Week 3

July 20, Hessmer High School

July 22, Mansura Town Hall

July 24, Cottonport Elementary