Mobile Testing Sites In Avoyelles
Mon, 07/06/2020 - 6:55pm
All testing to be held 8 to 11 a.m. on scheduled days
Avoyelles Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank announced mobile testing sites for Avoyelles in July. The vans are conducting tests for the Coronavirus free of charge from 8 to 11 a.m. on the scheduled days. Those seeking tests must have valid Louisiana identification and be at least 18 years old.
Scheduled sites are:
Week 1
July 8, Mansura Town Hall
July 10, Marksville High School
Week 2
July 13, Bunkie High
July 15, Simmesport Town Hall
July 17, Plaucheville Elementary
Week 3
July 20, Hessmer High School
July 22, Mansura Town Hall
July 24, Cottonport Elementary