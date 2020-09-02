More Avoyelleans without electricity this morning than were last night

As of 11:30 a.m. today (Sept. 2), utility companies lost a little ground in restoring power to Avoyelles Parish homes.

At 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, there were only 176 Cleco customers without electricity. All Entergy and SLEMCO customers' power had been restored.

This morning, there were 210 Cleco customers and 12 Entergy customers without power. A Cleco service representative told a Hessmer area customer this morning that the temporary outage in that area could have been related to work to repair damage and restore service to the last few areas blacked out by Hurricane Laura's high winds tearing through the area last Thursday.