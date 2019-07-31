Moreauville couple confessed to murder of missing woman

A Moreauville man and his girlfriend have been charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of his mother, who had been missing for almost two months.

Tristin James, 20, and Hannah Desselle, 18, both of Moreauville, were both charged with 2nd degree murder after confessing to killing Kasey Bigum -- James's mother -- and disposing of her body in the woods off S&B Cutoff Road in Big Bend.

Those remains have been turned over to the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Lab in Baton Rouge for DNA testing and assistance in identifying the deceased, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Doug Anderson said.

“We are reasonably sure the body recovered was that of Bigum, however, we are waiting on DNA and FACES Lab reports to confirm the remains,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the discovery was made at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, after Desselle confessed and led investigators to the site of the remains.

Bigum was last seen on May 30. She was a former resident of Bordelonville and was living in Fifth Ward.

Anderson said James and Desselle were initially questioned in June by APSO deputies after Bigum’s dog was found in the Lettsworth area. He said James did not tell police he had dumped the dog.

“They gave us no further information,” Anderson said.

Later, James admitted to dumping the dog because “I did not want to take care of it.” He said he had not told them earlier for fear deputies would believe he had something to do with the disappearance of his mother, Anderson said.

Anderson said deputies realized the couple withheld information about Bigum’s disappearance.

“That, compounded with other misstatements by James and Desselle, eventually led to an obstruction charge last week,” Anderson added.

While the couple was in custody early last week, deputies uncovered information which pointed to the pair being involved in the possible murder of Bigum.

“On Friday, July 26, deputies again interviewed Hannah Desselle, who admitted to involvement in the murder and disposing of Bigum’s body,” Anderson said. “Desselle then led detectives to the remains on S&B Cutoff Road.”

On Friday evening, James was interviewed and also confessed to his involvement in the murder and disposal of his mother's body.

Investigators said that on the night of May 2, James and Anderson argued at the home they shared on La. Hwy. 1 in Fifth Ward. The agument is believed to have escalated with James allegedly striking and killing his mother. James and Desselle then disposed of the body.

As of Tuesday, James and Desselle were both in APSO custody with James under a $650,000 bond and Desselle under $665,000 bond.