Moreauville man killed in accidental shooting

An accidental shooting in Moreauville on Tuesday evening left one young man dead and another in custody in the incident.

According to Steve Martel, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy, the shooting occurred at the residence of Jake Ducote, age 19, of 10363 Bayou des Glaises Street in Moreauville.

According to Martel, Jesse Ducote, age 21 of 800 Haas Avenue in Bunkie, was at the Moreauville home and the pair were playing with a .223 caliber AR-15 that the arrested assumed was unloaded.

Jesse, allegedly, pointed the fire arm at the deceased while standing outside the home at a window and discharged the weapon. Martel also said the bullet traveled through the glass and struck Jake, who was inside the home, in the head killing him instantly.

APSO has charged Jesse with Negligent Homicide on a $100,000 bond.