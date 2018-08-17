In mosquito season, ‘best cure is prevention’

Although the numbers of those infected are not alarming, the fact is that West Nile Virus is still present in the state and can be a deadly threat.

The good news is that there have been no cases of the virus in Avoyelles, Parish Coroner Dr. L.J. Mayeux said. The bad news is that Louisiana leads the nation in reported cases of West Nile this year with 10 cases.

Of those, seven had the more serious “neuro-invasive” disease, with obvious symptoms. Another three were identified when they donated blood and were found to have the less serious, non-symptomatic version of the disease.

California also had 10 total cases -- five neuro-invasive and five non-symptomatic.

Mayeux said the nearest case was in East Baton Rouge.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there have been 39 cases of West Nile in the nation as of July 24. Of those, 23 had the “active” virus while 16 had the virus without symptoms. Of those, 12 were identified when their blood was screened after donating.

There was only one fatality, in North Carolina.

Only 9 percent of people who contract the West Nile virus ever develop West Nile Fever and exhibit symptoms. Only 1 percent -- most among the elderly -- become seriously ill with the disease.

“If you contract West Nile Fever, you will have flu-like symptoms,” Mayeux said. “You will feel achy, headaches and possibly a fine, red rash. There will be marked fatigue. You will feel tired.”

Mayeux said anyone having these symptoms for more than a few days should have tests run to determine if they have West Nile.

CAN CAUSE DEATH

In the more serious cases, the disease will affect the neuromuscular system which will be exhibited with weakness in the hands and feet. At that level, the disease can cause brain damage, paralysis and death.

West Nile is a treatable disease, but “the best cure is prevention,” Mayeux said. Louisiana calls its prevention campaign “Fight the Bite.”

“Simple things like emptying containers with standing water, using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants,” the coroner said.

The Louisiana Department of Health has cautioned that repellents used on children should contain no more than 30 percent DEET.

DEET is the shortened form of a chemical developed by the Army in 1946 and is contained in the most effective and popular insect repellents. It can be found in concentrations ranging from 20 percent to 50 percent.

The repellents are not recommended for infants under the age of 2 months. Keep them indoors as much as possible, especially between dusk and dawn.

OTHER TIPS

Other tips to avoid possible disease-carrying mosquitoes include:

-- Avoid wearing perfumes and colognes when outdoors for extended periods of time.

-- Have tight-fitting windows and doors with intact screens.

-- Eliminate standing water around your home.

-- Dispose of tin cans, ceramic pots and other unnecessary containers on your property. Turn over wheelbarrows, plastic wading pools, buckets, trash cans, children's toys or anything that can collect water.

-- Drill holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers. Drainage holes that are located on the container sides collect enough water for mosquitoes to breed.

-- Check and clean roof gutters routinely. They are often overlooked, but can produce millions of mosquitoes each season.

-- Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish. Water gardens can become major mosquito producers if they are allowed to stagnate.

-- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools that are not being used. Mosquitoes may even breed in the water that collects on swimming pool covers.

The mosquito most associated with West Nile is the Culex species. The Culex is known as a “home body” mosquito, seldom flying very far from where it hatched. It is also a carrier of St. Louis Equine Encephalitis.

Eliminating breeding areas around the house and taking precautions when outdoors can prevent a little bug from become a big -- even life-threatening -- problems.