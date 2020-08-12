Motorcyclist Dies in Crash on Philadelphia Road

A Deville man was killed Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 11) when he apparently lost control of his motorcycle on Philadelphia Road near La. Hwy 28 East and was thrown from the motorcycle.

State Police Troop E reported Cody Winstead, 29, was dead at the scene when troopers arrived to investigate the accident shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Even though Winstead was wearing an approved helmet, he sustained fatal injuries in the accident.

The accident is under investigation, but initial indications are that excessive speed was a factor.

While riding motorcycles is an enjoyable pastime -- and many bikers speak of the feeling of freedom riding in the open air gives them -- motorcycling does present dangers that automobile drivers do not face.Troopers encourage all motorcyclists to take an approved motorcycle safety course that teaches safe practices to avoid accidents and safe strategies that can reduce the chance of injury in an accident.

As with any motorized vehicle, motorcyclists should not operate their 'cycle while impaired and should obey all traffic laws. These points alone can mean the difference between life and death, a Troop E spokesman said.

Motorists who witness hazardous situations or possible impaired drivers should call *LSP (*577) to be connected to the nearest Troop to report that activity.

So far this year Troop E has investigated 32 fatal accidents resulting in 38 fatalities.