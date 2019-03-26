Multi-Agency Criminal Enforcement Detail Yields 63 Arrests

Alexandria – After a three day criminal enforcement detail, 63 individuals have been arrested and are off the streets of Rapides and Natchitoches Parishes.

On Wednesday, March 20, 2019 through Friday, March 22, 2019, investigators from Louisiana State Police, in conjunction with numerous other law enforcement agencies, conducted a criminal enforcement detail in Rapides and Natchitoches Parishes. The objective was to identify and apprehend individuals engaged in criminal activity.

Along with the 63 individuals arrested, law enforcement officers also seized various illegal drugs and several firearms.

Agencies involved in and responsible for this detail are Louisiana State Police, United States Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, Louisiana Army National Guard, Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Alexandria Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Natchitoches Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting http://lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.

Subjects arrested

William L. Metoyer (B/M 38 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, contempt of court (2 counts)

Untrail M. Jackson (B/F 31 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, contempt of court (3 counts)

Jordan Woodland (B/M 26 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, contempt of court

Donald Jones (B/M 34 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS II, possession of CDS I, possession of drug paraphernalia

Kandace Wilson (B/F 34 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS II, possession of CDS I, possession of drug paraphernalia

Phillip Lucas III (B/M 30 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, contempt of court

Mikell Boyd (B/M 23 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession with intent to distribute CDS I, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, unsafe vehicle

Ricky Moore (B/M 39 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, simple assault

Jesse Balthazar (B/M 23 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession with intent to distribute CDS I, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, altered temporary license plate, RPSO contempt (no bond)

Victor Dauphiney (B/M 23 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession with intent to distribute CDS I, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia

Leslie Thompson (W/F 39 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, Pineville contempt of court

Gerald Jones Jr. (B/M 28 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, contempt of court

Troymond Wilson (B/M 30 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, contempt of court (2 counts)

Peyton Richard (W/M 19 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS II

Janah Robinson (B/M 25 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, improper lane usage, possession of CDS I, possession of marijuana 2nd, possession of drug paraphernalia

Adam Thomas (W/M 33 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS II, APD-failure to pay warrant

Derrick Hunter (B/M 47 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession with intent to distribute CDS II, possession of CDS II

Charles Mathis (W/M 40 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS II, possession of CDS I, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, APD contempt of court

Chasity Ferrier (W/F 42 yoa) of Montgomery, LA, possession of marijuana 2nd

Monica Ranburger (W/F 47 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, Pineville warrant

Patrick Good (B/M 43 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS II, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Laquanda Harley (B/F 28 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, APD warrant (4 counts of forgery)

Joey Yoruw (W/M 37 yoa) of Pineville, LA, DWI 1st, driving left of center, failure to signal

Alvin Fields (B/M 61 yoa) of Pineville, LA, contempt of court

Ricardo Lawrence (W/M 48 yoa) of Pineville, LA, contempt of court

James Stokley (W/M 57 yoa) of Pineville, LA, contempt of court

Dana Dauzart (W/F 41 yoa) of Deville, LA, RPSO warrant

Lajarvis Sharp (B/M 20 yoa) of Pineville, LA, carrying a concealed weapon/stolen firearm

Adriana Adams (W/F 30 yoa) of Pineville, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Charles R. Addison (B/M 60 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, possession of CDS II, possession of CDS I, obstruction, seat belt violation

Curtis R. Moody (B/M 39 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, failure to appear

Stephen Thompson (W/M 29 yoa) of Campti, LA, contempt of court

Cynthia Sykes (W/F 57 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, possession of CDS II

Daschianna Sykes (W/F 21 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, possession of CDS I

William Johnson (B/M 27 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, contempt of court

Russell Remo (B/M 46 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, contempt of court, drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS I

Alishia Demery (B/F 31 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, contempt of court

Constance Robinson (W/F 29 yoa) of Natchitoches LA, failure to appear

Maruis Walker (B/M 21 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, possession of CDS I, obstruction, probation warrant

Nathan Calloway (B/M 32 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, possession of CDS I

Kourtney King (B/M 21 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, possession of CDS I

Terrell Vaughn (B/M 25 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, possession with intent to distribute CDS I (2 counts), possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS

Richard Reliford (B/M 26 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, possession with intent to distribute CDS I, possession of CDS I, possession of CDS IV, possession of CDS II, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, turn signals required

Tryesha Clark (B/F 27 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I, possession with intent to distribute CDS I

Travion Johnson (B/M 28 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Isiah Bryant (B/M 28 yoa) of Pineville, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Glen Coutee (W/M 36 yoa) of Pineville, LA, contempt of court

Sarah Cole (W/F 27 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession of marijuana, turn signals required

Roderick Hall (B/M 31 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, contempt warrant

Joshua Vercher (B/M 19 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Melissa Dauzart (W/F 48 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS IV

Brandon Lucius (W/M 39 yoa) of Deville, LA, possession of CDS II, possession of CDS IV

Kara Collins (W/F 28 yoa) of Pineville, LA, possession of CDS II

Jack Ocheltree (B/M 31 yoa) of Deville, LA, NCIC warrant

Laken Hoffman (W/F 23 yoa) of Pineville, LA, contempt warrant

Seadric Gorrell (B/M 46 yoa) of Pineville, LA, contempt warrant

Kevin Guthrie (B/M 34 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, contempt warrant

Ashley Walker (B/F 37 yoa) of Bunkie, LA, narcotics warrant

Darrel Balthazar (B/M 33 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, contempt warrants (2 counts)

Jernisha Balthazar (B/F 23 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, contempt warrant

Lance Bladel (W/M 19 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons, contempt warrant

Cameron Sampson (B/M 18 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Courtney Roszell (W/F 18 yoa) of Centerpoint, LA, aggravated flight, possession of marijuana, child endangerment, speeding, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile