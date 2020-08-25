Municipalities curfew set starting Wednesday for Hurricane Laura

From Avoyelles Director of Emergency Preparedness Joey Frank:

Avoyelles Parish Municipalities with the exception of Mansura and the unincorporated areas of Avoyelles Parish will have a curfew starting at 9:00 PM Wednesday August 26, 2020 until Friday August 28, 2020...at a time depending on damage in the communities.

This curfew will be enforced for the safety of citizens and first responders due to possible strong winds, heavy rains, downed trees and power outages or any flooding which can cause water to enter structures!!

Please go get your food & water for 3 days in the event conditions are bad in Avoyelles.

This curfew will not be enforced for essential workers, who are required to go to work.