Murder victim remains positively identified

The skeletal remains found by A.P.S.O. Detectives on the S&B Cutoff Rd. on July 26 have been positively identified.

According to a release from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office, the remains have been identified as those of Kasey Bigum.

The LSU FACES Lab has provided DNA verification.

Her son, Tristin James and his girlfriend Hannah Desselle were previously charged by A.P.S.O.with 1 count each of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of Bigum. Both currently remain in custody.