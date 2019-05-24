New book details history of St. Joseph Church buildings on 150th anniversary

St. Joseph Catholic Church is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. The church was established in June of 1869.

To help commemorate there are several activities all year long.

An special anniversary Mass is set for Saturday, June 1 at 4 pm.

A new book has also been released which details the building of the first church building in 1869. Father Julius Janeau, the founding pastor, left a diary which described the organization of the church which began before the Civil War. That diary was written in French, and has been transcribed to make up the first part of "The Three Churches of St. Joseph of Marksville".

The book also includes sections on the next two buildings to house the church, one built in 1885 and the last in 1925.

The book is available at amazon.com or www.shopavoyelles.com for $10 plus shipping.