New Iberia Man Caught During Foot Chase Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

LAFAYETTE, La. – United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced today that David Youman, 29, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael J. Juneau, to serve five years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Youman pled guilty on January 23, 2020.

On January 4, 2018, a Broussard Police officer was conducting a traffic patrol on Highway 90 westbound and observed the driver of a green Dodge Stratus commit several traffic violations. As the officer proceeded to catch up to the vehicle, it switched lanes into the left lane and then into the turn lane of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. The officer activated his lights to stop the vehicle. The vehicle continued on Ambassador Caffery then appeared to turn right and stop but continued and pulled into the driveway of a residence. At that point, Youman exited the vehicle and fled on foot. As he was running, the officer observed him throwing a backpack in the yard. A Louisiana State Police trooper assisting with the stop observed the defendant flee and apprehended him in the backyard of the residence. Youman told the officers that he ran because he has warrants for his arrest.

During their encounter, the officers detected the smell of marijuana coming from Youman and asked him if he had any marijuana on his person. Youman stated that he had a sack of week hidden in his underwear. Approximately 21 grams of marijuana was in the bag removed from Youman’s underwear. Officers also found approximately 238 grams of marijuana, a black digital scale, and a Kahr .45 caliber handgun with six rounds of ammunition in Youman’s backpack. Youman admitted to possessing the marijuana with the intent to distribute it and that he was in possession of the firearm to further his drug trafficking crimes.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Broussard Police Department, and Louisiana State Police conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Ayo prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) initiative. PSN is a program that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone. PSN plays a major role in the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction strategy. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. To learn more about Project Safe Neighborhoods, go to www.justice.gov/psn.