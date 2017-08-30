NWS 7 a.m. Wednesday morning update of TS Harvey

The 7 am update from the National Hurricane Center shows that the center of Harvey has shifted northwest, into western Calcasieu Parish. This is a result of the large band of rain in southeast Texas.

Harvey is now located 25 miles west of Lake Charles. Harvey is expected to move northeast across Louisiana today, and weaken, but still produce heavy rains along and west of its path. Heavy rains in southeast Texas and east Texas will slowly transition into central Louisiana by this afternoon.

Harvey will continue to weaken wind-wise through the day today, but heavy rain and flooding will continue to be the main problem, especially in east and southeast Texas.

Tides at the coast will remain high today due to the southerly flow at the coast east of Cameron.