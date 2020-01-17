One Avoyelles Parish courtroom closed for repairs

Repairs of the recent damage to the courtroom and judges’ offices on the courthouse’s third floor will be handled by the parish’s property insurance carrier to ensure there is no delay, the Avoyelles Police Jury was told at its agenda-setting committee on Jan. 9.

Until repairs are made, the two judges will be sharing one courtroom and using a small interview room for some court proceedings.

Court may also be moved to a temporary site if it becomes necessary.

1st Insurance Marksville owner Blake Knoll said the courthouse roofing contractor’s insurance company has been contacted and has also had adjustors visit the courthouse to assess the damage.

Knoll, who handles the jury’s property insurance, said the jury’s insurance carrier could be able to recover the costs from the contractor’s insurance company if it is proven the contractor was responsible for the damage.

If the parish had decided to file a claim only with the contractor’s insurance company, “there would be a period of liability determination before that company could start work to address the claim,” Knoll said.

‘REPLACEMENT COST’

Another advantage to going through their own insurance carrier is that repairs “will be based on replacement cost for the items damaged.”

The liability carrier will be considering the cash value of the damaged items, which could include depreciation for older items.

The parish has received the first insurance payment of $13,000 for some repairs. Other checks will follow as more estimates and evaluations are completed.

After the repairs are made, Traveler’s -- the parish’s property insurance carrier -- will seek reimbursement from the contractor’s insurance carrier for the Police Jury’s deductible and what Traveler’s will have paid on the claim, Knoll said.

He emphasized that there has been no determination as to whether the contractor had any responsibility for the damage.

The contractor began working on the 4th Floor roof just a few days before a major rainstorm ripped through the parish.

About three inches of rain entered the vacant jail area on the 4th Floor and then leaked into the 3rd Floor.

LIABILITY QUESTION

From an insurance liability perspective, the question to answer is if the contractor did something to cause the leak or failed to do something that would have prevented the leak.

Knoll noted that the “cause” of the damage was rain which was the result of an “act of God” -- a naturally occurring weather event.

If it is determined the leak would have occurred regardless of the contractor’s work or action on the roof project, the liability carrier would not be responsible.

If the leak resulted because of the contractor’s work or failure to seal leaks prior to leaving the site, it would be responsible.

Because that liability-determination phase can take several weeks -- and can result in a dispute between insurance carriers that will last even longer -- it is better to let the first-party insurance handle the claim and deal with the other party’s carrier later, he added.

Knoll said damage to electronic equipment may end up being the largest part of the claim.

“Once a piece of electronics gets wet, it may never work right,” Knoll said. “Even if it seems to be working now, I would suggest the Police Jury consider replacing any equipment that got wet during the leak.”

Even with the “quicker” option of going through their own carrier, major repairs in the courtroom are on hold until the insurance company finishes its evaluation and gives the go-ahead.