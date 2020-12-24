One Killed in Avoyelles Parish Head-on collision

Avoyelles Parish – On December 23, 2020, at approximately 6:55 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 107 at Louisiana Highway 1192. This crash claimed the life of 74-year-old Geneva Jane Dupuy, of Pineville.

The initial investigation revealed a 2020 GMC Sierra, driven by 21-year-old Branden Drew Schultz, of Center Point, was traveling northbound on Louisiana Highway 107. For reasons still under investigation, Schultz crossed the center lines into the southbound travel lane and struck a 2014 Chevrolet Suburban head-on.

As a result of the crash, Schultz and the driver of the Chevrolet Suburban sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Dupuy, a passenger in the Chevrolet Suburban and who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Troopers would like to remind the public that inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state. Motorists need to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving. More information on distracted driving may be found online at https://www.nhtsa.gov.

In 2020, Troop E Troopers have investigated 50 fatal crashes resulting in 58 fatalities.