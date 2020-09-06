Only 27 still without power in Avoyelles Sunday morning

Ten days after Hurricane Laura ripped through west Louisiana, only 27 Cleco customers were still without power as of 8:30 a.m.

Statewide there were still 157,905 without electricity -- 100,650 of those in Calcasieu Parish. Sparsely populated Cameron and the more densely populated Calcasieu bore the brunt of Laura's wrath when she roared ashore as a Category 4 Hurricane with sustained winds of 135 mph and gusts much higher. As of Sunday morning, almost 98 percent -- 102,589 -- of the two parish's 106,935 utility customers were still in the dark.

In this area, Rapides Parish still had 5,830 without power and Grant had 3,387 without electricity.

Nearby parishes in Laura's direct path also have large numbers without electricity -- Beauregard with 22,191, Allen with 12,730 and Vernon with 3,382.