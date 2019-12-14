Opelousas woman killed in crash south of Simmesport

An Opelousas woman has died following a pickup crash south of Simmesport Friday afternoon, December 13.

State Police Troop E releases a statement saying Marie E. Bernard, 76, died after the pickup she was riding in crashed around 4:05 p.m. on LA Hwy. 105 in Odenburg.

Robert A. Dupre, 53, also of Opelousas, was the driver of the truck. The vehicle was heading north when Dupre lost control, and the pickup left the road, hit a culvert and overturned.

Bernard was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Dupre received minor injuries and was charged with careless operation. Troopers said in the release that a second passenger also sustained minor injuries. State Police will continue to investigate the crash, and routine toxicology tests are pending.