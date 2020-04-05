Palm Sunday in Avoyelles

Today is Palm Sunday, recognized one week before Easter by Catholics and Christians around the world.

In Avoyelles Parish, with churches closed as they are everywhere, several residents put out decorations with palm leaves.

Malachi Francis Head, 14, stands by one of those decorations that he made himself. He is an 8th grader at Sacred Heart School in Moreauville.

Lisa Breaux, who submitted the photo, says Head is grateful for his spiritual education and upbringing and wanted to do something to honor Palm Sunday.