Paragon Casino Resort Reopens Following Temporary Closure Due to COVID-19

Marksville, La. – (May 20, 2020) – Paragon Casino Resort has officially reopened its doors today, May 20, 2020, following a temporary closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Paragon opened to the public-at-large at noon today. Paragon Casino Resort joins a number of businesses re-opening in Louisiana following Governor John Bel Edwards’ announcement lifting the stay-at-home mandate on May 15. Paragon officials carefully evaluated the recommendations from the statewide Phase 1 plan and developed a comprehensive health and sanitation plan that prioritizes both guest and associate safety.

“This has been a difficult time for our associates, our patrons and the community as a whole,” said Paragon General Manager Jody Madigan. “We are excited to be opening our doors once again to our friends and guests and look forward to safely and strategically bringing our neighbors and community back to a sense of normalcy. We look forward to seeing you again at Paragon.”

Areas and facilities that were opened today include:

Gaming floor (slots and tables)

MarketPlace Buffet

Gator Coffee

Cinema

Retail spaces

Hotel and hotel lobby

Tamahka Trails Golf Course

RV Park

The remaining restaurants are not open but will come on-line as Paragon is able to open them. At this time, Kids Quest and the Cyber Quest Arcade will remain closed.

In an effort to keep all patrons and associates healthy, Paragon is limiting points of entry to allow the security team to conduct non-invasive temperature checks utilizing thermal cameras. Additionally, guests are advised to practice physical distancing by standing at least six feet away from groups of people not traveling with them.

“The health of our guests and associates is of the utmost importance,” said Marshall Pierite, Chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, which owns Paragon Casino Resort. “This is why we’ve been working diligently and consulting with professionals from the best institutions throughout the country to create a comprehensive plan that entails extensive procedures and protocols to keep everyone safe.”

Protective protocols throughout the space have been put into action. Guests are asked to adhere to the physical distancing protocols on the gaming floor. Dining areas have reduced seating capacities to allow for a minimum of six feet between parties. Retail spaces also have limited occupancy.

Areas where guests or associates queue are clearly marked for appropriate physical distancing. Hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed in key areas and there are health and hygiene reminders throughout the property. Paragon has also installed sneeze guards where possible to protect both guests and associates. Associates are required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment throughout the property.

Cleaning regimens have substantially increased throughout the property utilizing cleaning products and protocols which meet EPA guidelines and are approved for use and effective against viruses, bacteria and other airborne and blood-borne pathogens. Paragon officials are working with vendors, distribution partners and suppliers to ensure an uninterrupted supply of these cleaning supplies and the necessary PPE so everyone on the property may remain safe at all times.

Paragon’s leaders have been on daily calls with various leaders in the industry and are well versed in the process of incremental reopening. Paragon Casino Resort is continuing to closely monitor government policy changes, Centers for Disease Control guidelines, governmental mandates and public health advancements. The Paragon leadership team, together with the leaders of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, will continue to make changes as necessary or appropriate to all protocols and procedures.

As community members, Paragon officials ask that guests be respectful of physical distancing from other parties when visiting the casino resort. A list of Frequently Asked Questions has been posted to the website and guests are encouraged to check it out for more information on protocols and procedures prior to their visit. Together, we can keep everyone safe and healthy while enjoying all that Paragon has to offer.

To learn more about the casino resort and to experience all that the Paragon has to offer, visit www.paragoncasinoresort.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To book a stay at the Paragon Resort or learn more about its amenities, call (318) 253-1946 or 1-800-946-1946.