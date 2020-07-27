Parish garbage pickup delayed by virus outbreak

Since this article was published an employee of Waste Connections has died from COVID 19 and a second has tested positive.

Garbage pick up was delayed this past week in parts of Avoyelles.

Waste Connections is currently finding new employees to take over the Avoyelles route and pick up will be done later this week.

Original article:

Recently the parish's solid waste service provider informed the Police Jury that the routes are shorthanded and likely to get even more strapped as employees have tested positive and more were awaiting test results.

A Waste Connections official said the company was able to stay on schedule last week "but if we have more people going out, we may be getting delayed and possibly getting push back until the next day. Right now we are clueless and taking it one day at a time."

The company official said the crew had been fortunate to go this long with no infections.

"Sorry for the inconvenience," he continued. "We will do the best we can to continue getting the garbage up."