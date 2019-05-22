Police seeking suspect in Oak Haven Community Care Center bomb threat

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office has sent out a press release stating Oak Haven Community Care Center was put on lockdown Wednesday morning. Authorities said a live-in acquaintance of an employee called the nursing home with a bomb threat.

Sheriff's deputies put the nursing home on lockdown, but no device was found.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding Christopher Roy, 28. He is described as a black male, 6 feet and 2 inches tall, and weighs about 145 pounds.

Roy's last known address was 2151 Hwy 1192 in Marksville. He has two warrants for unauthorized use of immovable and terrorizing.

If you have any information call the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 253-4000.