Precautionary flood fight measures will impact traffic near Blackhawk

As a precautionary measure, the US Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District is working to strengthen a section of the main line Mississippi levee system near Blackhawk, LA. This proactive effort will help reduce the water seepage and materials shifting in and around the levee system.

The work consists of hauling sand and gravel from the riverside of the levee, crossing Louisiana Highway 15, to land side of the levee.

Motorists traveling along LA 15 should be prepared to stop between marker 10150 and 10250. This is approximately three miles north of the intersection of LA 15 and LA 910. Flagmen will be onsite around the clock to aid traffic. Please drive safely in the construction zone.